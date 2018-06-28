Patient Found On Hospital Grounds

Bullard won't be charged for leaving the hospital, but he has been placed under tighter security.

At least 40 law officers and security personnel searched for Bullard, 29, after he escaped from the Fulton State Hospital. They considered Bullard dangerous, although he was in a minimum security ward after a court ruled he was not competent to stand trial in Taney County on a vehicle theft charge.

Bullard arrived about a month ago at the hospital, which requires facial checks every 30 minutes. He was last seen at 6:30 a.m.