Patriot Guard Visits Boonville Vietnam Memorial

BOONVILLE - The Patriot Guard, a band of about a dozen motorcycles, visited the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Boonville Thursday.

Veterans, families and Boonville residents attended the first day of the wall's stay in Missouri. Veterans said it was an honor to see the thousands of veterans' names on the wall. Families placed wreaths and pictures on the ground near the names of loved ones.

"[Visitors] need to take away the feeling and the honor of some of these great Vietnam veterans," Reed Hickam, Senior Ride Captain, said. "Looking at the names on this wall, remember that they paid a great price for our freedom."

One Patriot Guard rider took Gerald Sell, a 92-year-old World War II veteran, on his first motorcycle ride in decades.

This is the wall's third visit to Boonville. Volunteers completed construction Thursday afternoon. It will be in Boonville through the weekend.