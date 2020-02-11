Patriot Guard Visits Boonville Vietnam Memorial

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 26 2014 Jun 26, 2014 Thursday, June 26, 2014 7:05:00 PM CDT June 26, 2014 in News
By: Amanda Weston, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONVILLE - The Patriot Guard, a band of about a dozen motorcycles, visited the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Boonville Thursday.

Veterans, families and Boonville residents attended the first day of the wall's stay in Missouri. Veterans said it was an honor to see the thousands of veterans' names on the wall. Families placed wreaths and pictures on the ground near the names of loved ones. 

"[Visitors] need to take away the feeling and the honor of some of these great Vietnam veterans," Reed Hickam, Senior Ride Captain, said. "Looking at the names on this wall, remember that they paid a great price for our freedom."

One Patriot Guard rider took Gerald Sell, a 92-year-old World War II veteran, on his first motorcycle ride in decades.

This is the wall's third visit to Boonville. Volunteers completed construction Thursday afternoon. It will be in Boonville through the weekend.

More News

Grid
List

2 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time
2 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison... More >>
9 minutes ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:20:35 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Man arrested in December conveinience store robbery
Man arrested in December conveinience store robbery
BOONVILLE - Michael Lawrence Butler, 54, was arrested on February 7 in connection to a robbery of the Lucky Eagle's... More >>
22 minutes ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:07:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices
Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices
COLUMBIA - With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, many people turn to online stores to buy flowers. But local florists and... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:05:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck
Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A hole in the westbound lane of a bridge on Route 22 has formed causing a one... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 2:27:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in Continuous News

K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is thanking K9 Officer Rony for sniffing a sizeable amount of drugs... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Husband of former Moniteau County Assessor charged
Husband of former Moniteau County Assessor charged
CALIFORNIA - Prosecutors filed charges on Monday against the husband of a former Moniteau County official who is accused of... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:44:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid
House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY — House Democrats are calling on Governor Mike Parson to take action on the decline of children covered... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:29:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

New legislation takes aim at high drug costs
New legislation takes aim at high drug costs
JEFFERSON CITY - Pharmaceutical representatives and Sen. David Sater, R-29, spoke at the Capitol today about Senate Bill 971, a... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:07:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
COLUMBIA- Prosecutors have filed charged against a Columbia man for his role in a January 26 shooting on Business Loop... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Learn how local elections affect daily life
Learn how local elections affect daily life
COLUMBIA - Local elections are around the corner and one group is doing it's part to prepare voters. A... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:15:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 north of Harvester Road was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. ... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:48:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 9:11:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in Sports

Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:23:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:21:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
5pm 39°
6pm 38°
7pm 36°
8pm 35°