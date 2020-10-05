Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Patriots-Chiefs game has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus tests.

Kansas City has struggled over the years to stop the run, regardless of who was directing the defense, but the Chiefs showed in last week’s win over the Ravens they could rise to the challenge. They have another big one this weekend.

New England Patriots roll into Arrowhead Stadium, though quarterback Cam Newton, himself a threat to run, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Sony Michel needed just nine carries to pile up 117 yards, Rex Burkhead reached the end zone three times and the Patriots totaled 250 yards vs. Las Vegas.