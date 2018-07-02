Patriots Part Ways with T.J. Moe

FOXBORO, MA -- The Patriots waived former Mizzou wide receiver T.J. Moe on Friday.

Moe signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent earlier this spring but is reported to have tore an Achilles tendon. According to the NFL's official Friday transactions, Moe was waived with an "injured" designation.

With the departure of Moe and offensive lineman Tyronne Green, the Patriots - per a count of their online roster - now have 88 players, two under the NFL limit of 90.