Patrol: KC Woman Dies After Exiting Vehicle

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Authorities are investigating after a Kansas City woman tumbled out of a moving vehicle and died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the woman as 38-year-old Carla M. Cruz. Sgt. S.A. Coats of the patrol says Cruz's husband reported that his wife jumped from the minivan as he was driving south Saturday night along Interstate 470 in Independence.

Coats says the woman then was struck by another southbound car. It's unknown whether she died before she was hit.

Her body was taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office.

Coats says authorities continue to look into what happened before the woman exited the vehicle. She and her husband were the only occupants of the minivan.