Patrol pursues new leads, offer few details in case of woman shot on highway

1 day 6 hours 25 minutes ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 12:36:36 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press
HARTFORD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say investigators are pursuing more than 90 leads in the mysterious death of a South Dakota woman who was shot in her car along an interstate in Missouri with her two children in the backseat.

Nearly three weeks after Melissa Peskey was killed on a rural stretch of I-70 near Boonville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate, but has publicly provided few details about the death of the Hartford real estate agent.

The Argus Leader reports Sgt. Scott White won't say whether the children, ages 5 and 11, have provided any clues about their mother's death. Authorities have not disclosed whether the vehicle was in motion at the time of the shooting, what type of weapon was involved or whether Peskey may have been targeted.

Authorities continue to solicit leads on social media.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police officer driving car that struck, killed 4-year-old
Columbia police officer driving car that struck, killed 4-year-old
COLUMBIA - A 4-year-old girl died after being struck by a Columbia police patrol car Friday afternoon. Acting Columbia... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

MERS Goodwill and MORE merge to bring more jobs
MERS Goodwill and MORE merge to bring more jobs
COLUMBIA- MERS Goodwill and the Missouri Rehabilitation and Employment Group will merge to enhance Goodwill’s employment services for those with... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 4:23:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

MU student hopes to help inspire others to grow past abusive relationships
MU student hopes to help inspire others to grow past abusive relationships
COLUMBIA – A University of Missouri student said he is turning bad experiences into good with his online business. ... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 3:37:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Three arrested in Columbia New Year's DWI enforcement
Three arrested in Columbia New Year's DWI enforcement
COLUMBIA - Police arrested three people during a New Year's Eve DWI enforcement, according to a press release Friday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 3:36:21 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

New Bloomfield city leadership critic announces run for mayor
New Bloomfield city leadership critic announces run for mayor
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A vocal critic of city leadership in New Bloomfield over the last eight months filed paperwork Thursday... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 2:49:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Boone County appoints two new judges to the bench
Boone County appoints two new judges to the bench
COLUMBIA - Judges Tracy Gonzalez and Stephanie Morrell were sworn in Friday afternoon. Both have been working as judges... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 1:33:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Missouri NORML pushes for marijuana policy reform in Boone County
Missouri NORML pushes for marijuana policy reform in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Missouri's chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said Friday it wants... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 11:08:00 AM CST January 04, 2019 in News

City of Columbia eliminates one of two deputy city manager jobs
City of Columbia eliminates one of two deputy city manager jobs
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will remove one of two deputy city manager positions starting Friday, according to a... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 9:49:59 AM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Local police discuss dangers of national officer suicide rates
Local police discuss dangers of national officer suicide rates
MOBERLY – For the third year in a row, the estimated number of law enforcement officers who died by suicide... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 2:35:00 AM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Cell phone service taxes aimed to help fund 911
Cell phone service taxes aimed to help fund 911
MARIES COUNTY – If there is more than one 911 call in Maries County, it’s time to prioritize. That’s... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 5:07:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

City accepting letters from officers for interim police chief position
City accepting letters from officers for interim police chief position
COLUMBIA- Interim Columbia City Manager John Glascock officially began the search for an interim replacement for outgoing Columbia Police Chief... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 3:13:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Eldon couple charged following death of toddler
Eldon couple charged following death of toddler
ELDON - The Miller County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday against a couple after the death of a two-year-old girl.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 2:50:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Columbia leaders narrow list of potential search firms for city manager
Columbia leaders narrow list of potential search firms for city manager
COLUMBIA- The list of search firms city leaders may work with to find a new city manager shrank a little... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

FBI says wanted Columbia man fled to Iceland
FBI says wanted Columbia man fled to Iceland
JEFFERSON CITY - An affidavit filed by the FBI on Thursday said a Columbia man suspected of placing a camera... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 12:50:30 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri attorney general
Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY - Republican Eric Schmitt was sworn-in as Missouri's 43rd attorney general Thursday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 12:46:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Patrol pursues new leads, offer few details in case of woman shot on highway
Patrol pursues new leads, offer few details in case of woman shot on highway
HARTFORD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say investigators are pursuing more than 90 leads in the mysterious... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 12:36:36 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Columbia gyms see spike in interest after New Year's
Columbia gyms see spike in interest after New Year's
COLUMBIA – As the holiday season comes to a close, 40 percent of Americans planned on making a New Year's... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 2:40:00 AM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Judge rejects former CPD officer's petition for job
Judge rejects former CPD officer's petition for job
COLUMBIA -- This week a judge rejected a petition from former Columbia police officer Rob Sanders to get his job... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 Wednesday, January 02, 2019 10:26:48 PM CST January 02, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 42°
8pm 40°
9pm 38°
10pm 37°