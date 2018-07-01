Patrol Searching for Missing Man in Missouri River

By: The Associated Press

BERGER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a man who apparently fell out of a fishing boat on the Missouri River.

Sgt. Chris Patton says 40-year-old Scott Shockley of Chamois, who was reported missing early Sunday. He apparently fell out of the boat near Berger.

Patton says Shockley was spending the weekend on the river camping and fishing with family and friends.

KSDK reports Shockley and his two sons were running a trot line when their boat became tangled in the line and he was knocked into the water.

Patton says one son jumped in and tried to save his father but a strong current pulled Shockley under.

Troopers searched all day Sunday using three boats and sonar. They are scheduled to resume searching early Monday.