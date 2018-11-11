Patton Pounds Pinkel in Practice

"I got 'cheap-shotted' out there," said Pinkel. "I was a visual aid for my players. I tell my players, 'Stay on the ground, get up. You see how fast I got up and how focused I was? I got an injury. I'll play with an injury for a little bit. I didn't run over to the trainer and start crying.' Sometimes you got to do something to make an emphasis."

Patton explained, "It was just kind of a fluke deal. I went up and apologized. I knew he would say something like 'it doesn't matter' but I'm just glad it wasn't something I was doing bad. I was covering the ball, but I just didn't see him coming at all."