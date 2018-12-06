Paul Goldschmidt traded to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday, according to ESPN, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks, in return for right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly and infielder Andy Young.

The Diamondbacks will also get a 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick from the Cardinals. Goldschmidt, an All-Star for the past six seasons, batted .290, with 33 home runs, 83 RBI’s and 35 doubles last season.

The trade will provide more power in the middle of the lineup for St. Louis, backed already by Matt Carpenter, Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina.