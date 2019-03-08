Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

Thursday, March 07 2019
By: Katelyn Polantz, CNN
Credit: CNN

(CNN) - Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison Thursday for convictions stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort, 69, was facing up to 25 years in prison, a sentence that could have essentially kept him in jail for the rest of his life.

Even at just under four years, the sentence is the longest given yet to any defendant in the Mueller probe.

Manafort was convicted in the summer of 2018 for defrauding banks and the government, and failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars in income he earned from Ukrainian political consulting.

Before he was sentenced, he spoke briefly about how prayer and faith have helped get him through this time and asked Judge T.S. Ellis "to be compassionate."

"The last two years have been the most difficult years for my family and I," said Manafort, who was in a wheelchair wearing a green jumpsuit that read "ALEXANDRIA INMATE." "Humiliated and shamed would be a gross understatement."

Prosecutors argued that Manafort deserves between 19 and 25 years in prison as well as millions of dollars in fines and restitution for the crimes, for which a jury convicted him after a three-week trial in the summer of 2018. Manafort has shown little remorse, they say, and even lied under oath following a plea deal after the trial.

Prosecutor Greg Andres told Ellis that Manafort never gave meaningful help during his cooperation with the special counsel's office, despite spending 50 hours together.

"It wasn't information we didn't know," Andres said. "The reason he met for 50 hours was because he lied."

Ellis said he thought the sentencing recommendation was "excessive," adding that he believed Manafort "lived an otherwise blameless life," was a good friend and generous person to others.

But Ellis said he was disappointed that Manafort did not express remorse.

"I was surprised I did not hear you express regret for engaging in criminal conduct," Ellis said. "I hope you will reflect on that."

While the judge read the sentence, there was no visible reaction from Manafort or his wife, Kathleen, who was watching in the gallery. After the hearing ended, Manafort's eyes appeared bloodshot as he was wheeled out of the room.

Manafort will also have to pay restitution of at at least $6 million and it could go as high as $25 million, Ellis said. He also must pay a fine of $50,000 and he will serve three years of supervised release.

Manafort will receive a second sentence next week from a federal judge in Washington for the two crimes he pleaded guilty to in 2018: witness tampering and conspiracy related to his illegal Ukrainian lobbying and money laundering.

He will receive credit for the nine months he has been in jail before and since his trial. Manafort has been held at the Alexandria Detention Center in solitary confinement for his own safety.

Bill would lower tax on diapers, feminine and incontinence products
Bill would lower tax on diapers, feminine and incontinence products
COLUMBIA - Right now, Missourians pay more taxes on diapers than other groceries, but a new state bill could change... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

Columbia mayoral candidates square off in energy forum
Columbia mayoral candidates square off in energy forum
COLUMBIA - Candidates for Columbia's mayoral race met Thursday for a candidate forum on energy and climate concerns. Sitting... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

After Trebek's announcement, a glimmer of hope for a deadly disease
After Trebek's announcement, a glimmer of hope for a deadly disease
COLUMBIA - Thursday, a day after Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, KOMU 8 spoke... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison
(CNN) - Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison Thursday for convictions stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

Downtown Columbia parking structures will get upgraded cameras
Downtown Columbia parking structures will get upgraded cameras
COLUMBIA – Downtown Columbia’s parking structures will be getting new security cameras. A member of the Columbia Parking Advisory Commission... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

MU to allow seamless transfer from community college
MU to allow seamless transfer from community college
BOONVILLE - Some community college students will now have easier access to attend the University of Missouri. MU and... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

Bill would require authorities to check immigration status
Bill would require authorities to check immigration status
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed bill would require law enforcement officials to determine the immigration status of people during some... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

Sex trafficking: Prevention and awareness efforts lack resources
Sex trafficking: Prevention and awareness efforts lack resources
FULTON - Missouri is lacking resources for trafficking victims across the state, with a vast majority of services available in... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges
Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges
CLARKSBURG - Moniteau County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after a tip led them to find drugs in a trailer.... More >>
Thursday, March 07 2019

Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County deputies arrested Holts Summit resident Stephen Abbott, 39, after a March 3 investigation. According to... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019

House Budget Chair proposes investment in Missouri roads
House Budget Chair proposes investment in Missouri roads
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Budget Committee submitted a plan Wednesday to invest in road and bridge improvements across Missouri... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019

Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing
Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s public universities would be required to allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to have firearms... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019

MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking
MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking
COLUMBIA - An MU professor received $100,000 to work on a project that will educate the community about sex trafficking... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019

Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments
Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments
HALLSVILLE - The Better Business Bureau and customers of a Hallsville construction company are warning consumers to steer clear of... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
(CNN) - "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek is hoping for a victory as he wages a battle against cancer. The... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019

Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College
Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College
COLUMBIA - The real-life Black Klansman is set to share his message on race in Columbia Wednesday night. Ron... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019

Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home
Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home
WILLIAMSBURG – Parents with students in North Callaway R-1 schools received a text alert Wednesday morning. “We have a... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019

Three mid-Missouri cities to stop receiving residential curbside recycling
Three mid-Missouri cities to stop receiving residential curbside recycling
ST. MARTINS - Starting on April 1, Republic Services will no longer collect recyclables in St. Martins, Wardsville and Russellville.... More >>
Wednesday, March 06 2019
