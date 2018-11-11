Paulino Pitches Royals Past White Sox for 1st Win

Source: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) -- Felipe Paulino struck out nine in six innings for his first victory in more than a year and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Alcides Escobar hit a two-run triple and Matt Treanor had a go-ahead, two-run single for the Royals, who won for the fifth time in 19 games.

Paulino (1-2) was acquired from Colorado for cash on May 26 after starting the season 0-5. He allowed three runs and scattered nine hits while walking two on 120 pitches.

It was Paulino's first win since June 4, 2010, against the
Chicago Cubs. He finished last season 1-9.

For the second time in a week, the White Sox failed to break the .500 barrier. They have not been above .500 since April 15, when they were 7-6.

