Pavement repairs set to temporarily close I-70 ramps
COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin roadwork on a pair of Interstate 70 ramps next week near Boonville.
The construction is set to begin Wednesday, July 22, and is expected to finish by Friday, July 24.
The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.
Crews are expected to work on both eastbound on- and off-ramps at the Interstate 70 interchange with route 135.
The work will require daytime ramp closures. Message boards with alternate routes will alert motorists.
The ramp improvements are part of a larger project to expand shoulders and improve road surfaces on Route 135 and 98.
More News
Grid
List
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater is targeting a reopening date of July 31 barring unforeseen delays,... More >>
in
SEDALIA - A pickup truck crashed into the wall of a Wendy's restaurant leaving one person dead and six injured.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More contact tracers have been trained in Columbia, but the Boone County Health Department says tracers are still... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Columbia residents came out to Shepard Park on Friday evening to support local food trucks. Food Truck Friday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The trial of a Columbia police officer charged with the death of a 4-year-old girl will continue. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- In two years, individuals in suicidal crisis seeking help will have a number that's easy to remember and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —As COVID-19 continues to change how veterans receive care and connect with healthcare providers, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —MU laid off eight employees and furloughed 671 this week as the university continues to face... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Student athletes in the Southeastern Conference who choose not to play sports during the fall 2020 semester due... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Stephens College announced Friday that it laid off 30 employees for a total savings of about $1.2 million.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A spokesperson for MU Health Care confirmed that about 100 COVID-19 tests have gone missing. "We are... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Fair will pivot to just a youth livestock show, fair officials announced Friday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. The treatment... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (Missourian) - Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped by 2 percentage points in June, a statistic that Gov. Mike... More >>
in
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The United States on Thursday carried out its second federal execution in three days following... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Any households who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census will be visited by census takers... More >>
in