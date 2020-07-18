Pavement repairs set to temporarily close I-70 ramps

COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin roadwork on a pair of Interstate 70 ramps next week near Boonville.

The construction is set to begin Wednesday, July 22, and is expected to finish by Friday, July 24.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

Crews are expected to work on both eastbound on- and off-ramps at the Interstate 70 interchange with route 135.

The work will require daytime ramp closures. Message boards with alternate routes will alert motorists.

The ramp improvements are part of a larger project to expand shoulders and improve road surfaces on Route 135 and 98.