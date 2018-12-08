Pay raise for Missouri lawmakers, state officials blocked

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers and state elected officials will not receive a raise.

State senators on Thursday voted 31-3 to block a pay increase for themselves that was recommended by a state commission.

The commission in November recommended $4,000 more for legislators and 8 percent more for the governor and other state officials in fiscal years 2016 and 2017.

Opponents say lawmakers should not receive a raise, especially when state employees are not expected to get one next fiscal year.

The House voted 133-15 against the pay raises last week.

Efforts to prevent the raise stalled Wednesday after a filibuster by some Senate Democrats, who say the current $35,915 a year isn't enough to compensate lawmakers for their work. But they backed down Thursday, allowing a vote.