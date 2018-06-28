Pay raises recommended for Missouri officials

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A state commission is recommending pay raises for Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, state lawmakers and other statewide officials.

The state Citizens' Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials on Tuesday recommended two 8 percent raises for the governor and other statewide officials over two years.

That will eventually bump up the governor's salary to about $156,000 a year from the current $133,821.

The panel also approved a $4,000 raise over two years for state lawmakers and about $9,500 more for the lieutenant governor.

The recommendations include raising the daily expense compensation and mileage reimbursement for those positions, as well as for judges, to match federal rates.

The panel's suggestions take effect automatically unless two-thirds of the General Assembly votes against them.