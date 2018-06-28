Paying it Backward

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A bad day got even worse for a stranded motorist in Kansas City when the purported Good Samaritan who helped dislodge the man's car attacked him and stole the vehicle. The 73 year old motorist got lost overnight after leaving the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said he crossed the state line into Missouri, where his 1996 Buick became stuck in snow. The suspect approached and offered to help. But police said once the car was free, the suspect attacked the driver with a box cutter and demanded the vehicle. The suspect fled with the car and $30. Police said the motorist was taken to a hospital with cuts to the hands and arms, and a possible hip fracture. He said there were no immediate arrests.