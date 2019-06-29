Paying Red-light Camera Fines in Arnold Optional

ARNOLD (AP) - An eastern Missouri community that was the first in the state to install red light cameras says it will keep issuing tickets to red-light runners caught on camera, but they don't have to pay the fine if they don't want to.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Arnold City Council voted unanimously Thursday to not pursue tickets from the cameras. The decision comes after the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled in December that Arnold's red-light camera law is unconstitutional.

City Administrator Bryan Richison says those who get tickets and come to court will get their ticket dismissed, while no warrants will be issued for those who just ignore the tickets. Those who pay the fines, however, won't get their money back.