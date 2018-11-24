Payment for St. Louis stadium consultants authorized

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The public board that operates the Edward Jones Dome has given the go-ahead to pay consultants as part of the effort to build a new open-air stadium along the Mississippi River toward the goal of keeping the NFL in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority on Thursday unanimously passed the measure.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is part of a group planning a new stadium, and the team could move there as early as 2016. St. Louis leaders hope to either keep the Rams or attract another team by building a new stadium to replace the 20-year-old taxpayer-funded dome.

The authority expects consultants to be hired for issues such as construction and financing.