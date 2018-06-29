PCP Use on the Rise in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Substance abuse counselors in St. Louis are expressing concerns about the growing use of the hallucinogenic drug PCP.

Dan Duncan of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse told KMOX Radio (http://cbsloc.al/Kx4acj ) that PCP seems to resurface every few years in the St. Louis region. He says the biggest concern is the unpredictability of its effects.

Users sometimes get extremely hostile or violent. They can go into a coma, have convulsions or die.

Duncan says PCP causes anxiety and disorganized thinking. He says long-term effects can include depression and paranoia that can last for years.

St. Louis isn't the only Missouri community seeing a resurgence of PCP. Kansas City police have been averaging two or three arrests a week for possession of the drug, mostly small amounts for personal use.