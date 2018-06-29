PD: Osage Beach officer hospitalized after truck hits him

OSAGE BEACH - Osage Beach Police Officer Austin White was hospitalized Thursday morning after officers said he was making a traffic stop at the east end of the eastbound side of the Grand Glaize Bridge at about 6:15 a.m.

Osage Beach Sergeant Arlyne Page said Robert T. Watkins hit an assisting Osage Beach Patrol car with his blue GMC three-quarter-ton pick up truck before hitting Officer White. Sgt. Page said he then continued on his path striking a white 2002 Ford Ranger being driven by Kurt Scheiter of Osage Beach.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said they believe Watkins was impaired. They are recommending Watkins be charged with second degree felony assault and felony fail to yield to stationary emergency vehicle.

Police initially reported a passing motorist began CPR on Officer White who had critical injuries. They now tell KOMU 8 News the passing motorist rendered aid to Officer White. Officer White was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Police said as of about 11 a.m. Thursday, Officer White was in fair condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash team will be assisting in the investigation.

[This story has been updated with the latest information from police.]