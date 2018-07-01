Peabody Energy to Hold Annual Meeting in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Peabody Energy says it will hold its annual shareholders meeting in Wyoming to highlight the importance of the coal-rich Powder River Basin.

The meeting will be held April 29 at Gillette College.

Peabody, based in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest coal producers. It owns three mines in the basin, including the North Antelope Rochelle mine. A source reports that one group critical of the company, Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment, claims the company is trying to avoid hearing concerns in its hometown.

Company spokeswoman Beth Sutton says the company periodically holds board meetings in places where it has operations.