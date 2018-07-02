Peabody Profits Up on Higher Coal Prices

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Peabody Energy Corp. reports third-quarter earnings rose 25% as sales and coal prices continued to climb. The world's biggest coal company posted net income of $142 million. That's up from $113 million in the same quarter last year. Peabody and other coal producers have seen profits skyrocket over the last year as coal prices have climbed due to tight supplies. Chief Executive Gregory Boyce says the situation is not likely to change soon. Mild weather is likely to end and drive up demand for coal with utility companies.