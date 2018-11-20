Peaceful rally held day after riots stemming from Brown shooting

FERGUSON (AP) - A large, peaceful crowd gathered Monday in suburban St. Louis to again protest a police officer's fatal shooting of an unarmed teenager over the weekend.

After a night of riots in Ferguson, roughly 250 people chanted "no justice, no peace" as they marched to protest the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Protesters gathered near the area where riots broke out the night before, while others gathered in a police parking lot where officers in riot gear stood in a line. Police say a handful of people were taken into custody for not leaving when asked.

Brown died Saturday in what police described as a scuffle with an officer. It's unclear whether Brown or another man was involved in the alleged altercation, but police have confirmed Brown was unarmed.