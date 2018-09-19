Peanut Butter Recall

"Both my sons ate peanut butter sandwiches today for lunch with the recalled peanut butter," said Missy Meister.

The Meister clan has peanut butter sandwiches everyday.

"I was gonna make myself a sandwich too, and that's when I noticed that it was the product code number that they had mentioned on the news," Missy said.

After the news broke some local grocery stores took action removing all traces of the recalled spread from shelves. A salmonella infection may begin with diarrhea and move to vomiting and a high fever. If medical attention isn't sought quickly, the symptoms can get much worse. For more information about the recall visit the links to the right.