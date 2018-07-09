Peanut Butter Solution

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Researchers may have a simple answer to help feed thousands of starving children in Africa -- peanut butter.Dr. Mark Manary at Washington University has spent years providing an enriched peanut butter to malnourished children in Malawi.The mixture is made of peanuts, powdered milk, vegetable oil, sugar, vitamins and minerals.It is given to mothers to feed their children at home for up to eight weeks.He says the recovery rates are a remarkable improvement over standard therapy.International organizations are advocating similar programs, citing the work of Manary and others in their findings. Several suggested earlier this year that providing specially fortified foods for home use can help save children's lives.