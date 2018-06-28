Pecan Crops Hurt
The Manson brothers have been picking up pecans for extra money since they were kids. On a normal year, the Manson brothers say they get about 80 pounds of pecans off trees on their farm. This year, they're only expecting to get about 15 to 20 pounds.
Paul Manson says the unfortunate reality of fewer crops is that there's less work for King Hill Farms employees.
"You hate to not give the kids the opportunity," says Paul Manson. "Because in a rural community like this, any place they can find a job and make a little extra money and learn the value of work- you hate to deprive them of that chance."
Luckily for the Mansons, they also grow row crops and are hoping higher grain prices this year will help compensate for fewer pecans. Paul's brother, Meredith Manson, says they have no choice but to pick up with what they have and move on.
"Its just another one to put on your records to go down in the history books," says Meredith.
The brothers will begin harvesting pecans in October. The King HIll Farms retail store, located off Highway 24 East of Brunswick, is open this year.
