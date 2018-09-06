Peck Ranch Refuge to Close for Elk Restoration

JEFFERSON CITY - The Peck Ranch refuge in southeast Missouri will be closed to turkey hunting this summer as part of the Department of Conservation's elk restoration project.

Conservation officials say the closing that began Monday runs through June and also bars hikers and motor vehicle tours.

Hunting will still be permitted on the 12,000-acre ranch area outside the refuge.

Missouri began its elk repopulation project in 2010. By the time it ends, the department hopes to have released up to 150 elk in a restoration zone in Shannon, Carter and Reynolds Counties.