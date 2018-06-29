Pedestrian bridge collapses on the Katy Trail

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) — A pedestrian bridge on the Katy Trail in St. Charles County is damaged after an ambulance responding to a sick call on the trail got stuck when the bridge partially collapsed under its weight.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the ambulance was on its way about 3 p.m. Thursday to help a person who was overcome by heat on the trail near Weldon Spring. Dave Lewis of the St. Charles County Ambulance District says vehicles have driven over pedestrian bridges on the hiking and biking trail many times, but water from recent flooding had caused the bridge's support beams to rot.

No paramedics were hurt and another ambulance was able to help the victim.