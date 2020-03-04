Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Columbia

4 days 19 hours 23 minutes ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 9:22:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News
By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter
Stephanie Roberts

COLUMBIA - After an early Friday morning hit and run on Paris Road, Hunter Sadler, 23, of Mexico, has died from his injuries according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Police said Sadler was walking across the 5400 block of Paris Road early Friday morning when he was hit by Stephanie Roberts, 33, of Columbia, driving an Acura.

Roberts then fled the scene, along with a single passenger who was in the car with her.

The news release reports that after the Acura was found at a residence on North Zack Road, Roberts was taken into custody without issue. She was arrested for felony leaving the scene of a crash and involuntary manslaughter.

Both Roberts and the passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and were not wearing seatbelts.

Sadler was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel and his next of kin has been notified.

