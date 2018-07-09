Pedestrian Dies Crossing Eastbound I-70

JACKSON COUNTY - Jubar Jones, 30, of Oak Grove, Mo. died overnight Sunday while he was walking across eastbound I-70 west of Oak Grove. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle travelling eastbound struck Jones in the roadway at approximately 12:50 a.m. A Jackson County medical examiner pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.

The highway patrol said police departments from Oak Grove and Grain Valley, Mo. also responded to the incident.