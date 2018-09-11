Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County.

Police said in a news release that the man was found Wednesday night on U.S. 67 in the northern part of the county. Investigators determined that the driver had fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call police or a tips hotline.