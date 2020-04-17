Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mexico, released from hospital
MEXICO - A woman was treated for injuries at University Hospital and released after she was hit by a vehicle.
On Wednesday afternoon Mexico Public Safety responded to the Clark Street Bridge where they found Kayla Allen, age 21, after she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet. Allen was walking north in the southbound lane of the bridge.
The driver, Raylynn Dollens, age 18, was traveling southbound. No injuries were reported from the vehicle.
