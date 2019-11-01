Pedestrian hit in car accident near Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY- A pedestrian is recovering after police said she was hit by a car Friday morning.

According to a press release, shortly before 7 a.m. officers and other emergency services personnel responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The accident happened at the intersection of West Edgewood Dr. and Missouri 179. Police said the pedestrian, 27-year-old Kristi Phelps, was crossing the road against a red traffic light and a pedestrian "Don't Walk" indicator.

Phelps suffered severe injuries and transported by EMS to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. The driver, Joshua Hill, was unhurt.

The crash is still being investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit.