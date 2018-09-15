Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Motorist in Shiloh

SHILOH, Ill. - Funeral arrangements are pending for a pedestrian who police say was killed by a motorist in southwestern Illinois, who reported the accident but believed she'd hit a deer.

Police say 46-year-old Michelle Jackson of Hazelwood, Mo., was walking in heavy rain along dimly lit Illinois 158 when she was struck by a car. The vehicle's 25-year-old driver was headed home to nearby Scott Air Force Base and reported the accident at the base's gate. Jackson had been walking near a commuter train stop and died Sunday at the scene of the accident in Shiloh.

Police say no alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident. No charges have been filed.