Pedestrian hit near Hitt Street and University Avenue in Columbia

1 day 19 hours 36 minutes ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:53:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News
By: Jordan Alejandre, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to MU Police spokeswoman Sara Diedrich.

It happened in the 1100 block of University Avenue around 9 p.m. Diedrich said officers issued the driver a ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. 

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, Diedrich said.

More News

Grid
List

Caregivers plead guilty to charges in Carl DeBrodie's death
Caregivers plead guilty to charges in Carl DeBrodie's death
FULTON - Two people pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges for the death of Carl DeBrodie. Sherry... More >>
38 minutes ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:51:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
COLUMBIA - Jonathan Nance, Missouri football's leading receiver, was arrested Friday morning for not appearing in court regarding a... More >>
57 minutes ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:32:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Continuous News

Law enforcement looking for suspect in Cooper County
Law enforcement looking for suspect in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency issued an alert Friday asking community members to watch out for... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:12:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Nebraska livestock trailer belong to one of Wisconsin brothers
Human remains found in Nebraska livestock trailer belong to one of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday the human remains found in a livestock trailer in... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 3:49:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Life Support: One easy solution to a rural healthcare crisis
Life Support: One easy solution to a rural healthcare crisis
COLUMBIA - Hospitals all over the country are struggling to stay open. This has left patients in rural areas... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 2:36:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

MU rural health program aims to combat doctor shortage
MU rural health program aims to combat doctor shortage
FULTON - Two grants awarded to the MU School of Medicine in August could help solve a shortage in the... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 1:59:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations
United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri awarded five local organizations impacted by the Jefferson City tornado in... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:34:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Fulton Middle School students moved due to 'sulfur smell'
UPDATE: Fulton Middle School students moved due to 'sulfur smell'
FULTON - Students from 6th to 8th grade in the Fulton School District are spending much of their Friday in... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:06:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating gunfire in north Columbia after officers found shell casings Thursday night. Officers responded to Riva... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 10:56:00 AM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case
UPDATE: Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case
STOVER - Morgan County R-1 schools closed Friday to allow cleaning of the buildings after a possible case of bacterial... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 10:34:00 AM CST November 22, 2019 in News

New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The New Bloomfield School District said it is thinking of moving to a four-day school week after... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:16:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
COLUMBIA - Christian Fellowship School will start the giving season a bit early as it launches it's first-ever Serve-a-Thon event... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 8:16:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University faculty members are voicing their concerns to university officials after it raised their health care... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:07:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at MU placed on 'temporary' suspension
Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at MU placed on 'temporary' suspension
COLUMBIA - Another MU fraternity has been suspended just two weeks after the suspension of Sigma Chi. This time, the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 5:04:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Missouri, voting rights groups settle address-change lawsuit
Missouri, voting rights groups settle address-change lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents could soon find it easier to update their addresses for voter registration... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 4:31:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

More than 700 'orphaned containers' recovered after flooding
More than 700 'orphaned containers' recovered after flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking Missourians... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 3:30:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

State Department of Health releases rural health report
State Department of Health releases rural health report
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released its latest report on rural health on Friday, detailing... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:51:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Mayor of St. Louis suburb charged with felony voter fraud
Mayor of St. Louis suburb charged with felony voter fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 81-year-old mayor of a St. Louis suburb was charged Thursday with submitting fraudulent absentee... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:19:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 40°
7pm 39°
8pm 39°
9pm 39°