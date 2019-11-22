Pedestrian hit near Hitt Street and University Avenue in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to MU Police spokeswoman Sara Diedrich.

It happened in the 1100 block of University Avenue around 9 p.m. Diedrich said officers issued the driver a ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, Diedrich said.