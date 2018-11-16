Pedestrian Hit on MU Campus

COLUMBIA - A 20 year old woman was struck by a car at the intersection of College Avenue and Rollins Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. She is a student at MU and lives on campus. The driver was headed north on College when she struck the pedestrian.

The victim was headed eastbound on College when she the driver hit her. The driver struck the pedestrian upon turning right onto College from Rollins.

The victim has since been released from University Hospital.

This is not the first time a pedestrian has been hit on College Avenue. Students who live on the East side of the street need to cross it multiple times per day while walking to classes.