Pedestrian Killed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police now say the woman struck in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 44 in St. Louis had been beaten by a man just prior to the accident, and was trying to get away from him when she was hit by a truck around 5:00a.m. Friday morning near Grand Boulevard. The woman has not been identified. Witnesses tell police the woman and a man were fighting on the shoulder of the interstate. Witnesses say the man knocked her to the ground and kicked her in the head. They saw the victim crawl onto the highway to get away from the man. Police say that's when she was struck by a tractor-trailer that left the scene. The man involved in the altercation also ran away. The truck driver and the man are both being sought. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.