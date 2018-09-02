Pedestrian killed by car in Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after an accident occurred on FLW 10.

A Department of Army civilian employee was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:31 a.m., by General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital's Emergency Medicine physician.

Release of the name is being withheld until next-of-kin notification.

The incident is under investigation by the Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.