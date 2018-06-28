Pedestrian Killed on 63

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. Police and fire crews responded just south of the AC exit. Police said they don't know how the accident happened.

Police did say the victim was walking on a northbound lane when a car struck him. Officer Curtis Perkins of the Columbia Police Department confirmed the victim was a white male, but had no other details. This is the second fatal accident on U.S. 63 in Columbia in the past five days.

Reported by: Jeremy Maskel