Pedestrian Killed on I-44

FENTON (AP) - An investigation continues after a pedestrian trying to cross Interstate 44 in St. Louis County was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer. The Missouri Highway Patrol has not released the victim's name. The accident happened early Wednesday just west of Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. No charges were filed against the truck driver. The accident was the second in the St. Louis area involving a pedestrian in the past two days. Yesterday, 50-year-old Anthony Krupnik of Ballwin was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 64 after his car broke down. He survived.