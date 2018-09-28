Pedestrian Killed on Interstate 44 Near St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 43-year-old St. Louis woman has died after being struck by three vehicles while she was trying to cross Interstate 44 on foot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mona L. Moynihan was trying to walk across eastbound I-44 west of Interstate 270 in St. Louis County early Saturday when she was hit by the three vehicles, two cars and an SUV.

Moynihan was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.