Pedestrian killed was successor to 'The Rose Man'

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three people were arrested following a fatal hit-and-run accident in St. Louis that killed a man selling roses.

The accident happened late Sunday at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Farrar Street. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the victim was Jerrel Dean Nixon, the brother of Lee "The Rose Man" Nixon. He sold roses and other sweet items at nightclubs and lounges.

Police said they found the car involved in the accident, which was the third fatal wreck on Natural Bridge involving a pedestrian since April.

Lee Nixon sold roses for 30 years until he was the victim of a homicide in 2008. After his death, both Jerrel Nixon and Lee Nixon's daughter, Lesia Nixon, took over the business.