Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train

PACIFIC, Mo - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passenger train around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in Franklin County.

The incident took place at the Oliver Road Crossing.

Fifty-eight people were aboard the Amtrak River Runner train headed from Kansas City to St. Louis.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No passengers were injured.

No word as to what caused the accident.