Pedestrian Struck in Jefferson City

COLUMBIA - At around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City, a pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck on Missouri Boulevard outside of K-Mart.

According to a Jefferson City Police Department media release, Serenity Crump, 22, was crossing Missouri Boulevard when the pickup truck, carrying five passengers ranging from 7-years-old to 30-years-old, crossed the westbound lanes and entered the center turn lane to merge in to the eastbound lanes.

The pickup then struck the pedestrian within the center lane using it incorrectly.

The pedestrian sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital Emergency Room for treatment. The driver, 20-year-old Abby Luetkemeyer of Jefferson City, sustained minor injuries as well.