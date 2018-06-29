Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer identified

JOPLIN (AP) — A pedestrian killed in a Joplin crash has been identified as an 18-year-old.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/1YYVZJG ) reports that police say Micayla Christenson, of Joplin, was struck Monday and died at a hospital.

Police said witnesses reported Christenson fell into the side of a tractor-trailer. Police said the rig's driver stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.