Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-35 in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - A pedestrian trying to cross Interstate 35 in Kansas City during the evening rush hour has been struck and killed by a metro bus.

Police and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority say the accident happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 35, near the spot where the highway splits with Interstate 29.

The accident caused a massive backup on I-35 while the Missouri Highway Patrol investigated.

Authorities have not identified the pedestrian. The bus was heading from downtown Kansas City to Liberty. No one aboard was hurt.