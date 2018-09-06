Pedestrian Struck on Hwy 63 Identified

ASHLAND - The man who was hit twice after walking across Southbound Highway 63 last night has been identified.

Robert K. McNeil, 45, of Eldon, Mo., braked to avoid a car that pulled out of Liberty Lane onto Highway 63 near the Ashland Exit. A car driving behind McNeil slammed into the back of his pick-up truck, pushing it into the median.

McNeil exited his vehicle and walked across Highway 63 to check on the other driver. He then began walking back to his truck to get his wallet when he was struck by two oncoming cars.

McNeil was airlifted by helicopter to University Hospital in serious condition.