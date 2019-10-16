Pedestrian Stuck and Killed in St. Francois County
FARMINGTON - A 39-year-old man has been struck and killed while walking along the shoulder of U.S. 67 in St. Francois County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Brian N. Johnson of Farmington. He was pronounced dead after a car hit him Friday night.
