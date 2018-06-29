Pedestrians Walking into Danger

Police say the man was jaywalking, and it's a problem that puts walkers in danger every day. Even though parents raise their kids to look both ways before they cross the street, pedestrian injuries are still a problem.

"Kids don't look both ways when they cross the street. I know you are taught that when you are younger but it's something that we don't do. We feel like these roads are blocked off so therefore, no cars should be coming, but that's not always the case," said MU student Danielle Lecompte. MU's pedestrian safety program reports that 30% of on-campus drivers say they sometimes yield to pedestrians.

"We've seen everything from very minor injuries to cuts and scrapes to very severe injuries that's happened with pedestrian versus vehicles on our campus," explained MU Police Captain Brian Weimer.

Many students are unaware that pedestrians only have the right of way at crosswalks once they actually step onto the street, not when waiting on the sidewalk.

"For pedestrians, it's very imortant to cross in a crosswalk or at an intersection. For drivers, you need to practice patience and make sure you are looking out for people potentially crossing the street, even if they may not be supposed to, to avoid an accident," Weimer said.

MU Police encourage all pedestrians to follow the control signals at intersections, always use crosswalks, and never enter the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver might not see you.