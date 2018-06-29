Pediatric Urgent Care has new location in MU Women's and Children's

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced Thursday its Pediatric Urgent Care clinic at MU Women's and Children's Hospital has changed locations. It moved from an area near the emergency department to a spot next to the Pediatric and Adolescent Specialty Clinic. That spot is still within the MU Women's and Children's Hospital at 404 N. Keene Street.

The clinic will keep its same hours, 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. on weekends and holidays (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day). It will continue to operate as a complement to children's primary pediatricians when their doctors' offices are closed.

Pediatric Urgent Care is the only urgent care facility in mid-Missouri that employs board-certified pediatricians specially trained to treat children from newborns to 18-year-olds.

Conditions treated at the facility include:

Ear infections

Strep throat

Flu-like symptoms

Mild asthma attacks

Non-severe bleeding

Sprains

Rashes/minor cuts

Burns

The clinic can be reached at (573) 219-4200.