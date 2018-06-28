PedNet Asks for Used Bike Donations

COLUMBIA - Columbia's PedNet Coalition is looking for donations of used "bike shop quality" bikes. Donors are asked to bring their gently used bikes to Walts Bike Shop between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m on Saturday while the organization hosts a used bike drive.

These bikes will be refurbished for the Earn-A-Bike program. Charlie Hill, a mechanic at Walts, said the program is a great way to encourage alternative transportation. Earn-A-Bike teaches people the fundamentals of bike safety and maintenance. Hill said the the program is geared towards people who are in need of a bike for transportation

"We like to help them out with their goals to get people on bikes and then in turn those people will come to us or any bike shop in general. More people on bikes, more business for every bike shop," Hill said.